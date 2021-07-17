Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0564 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $232,497.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,241.26 or 1.00141972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,119,626 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

