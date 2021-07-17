UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UniFirst stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in UniFirst by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UniFirst by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

