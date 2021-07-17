Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

UNP stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

