Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.48

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $3.12. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 10,856 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.
