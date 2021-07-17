Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.48

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $3.12. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 10,856 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.