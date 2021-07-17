uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $62.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

QURE opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33. uniQure has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $757,952 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $13,961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $8,019,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

