Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $43,160.68 on Top Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and $5,971.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $43,160.68 or 1.34788176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.95 or 0.00824298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

