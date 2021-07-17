Unistake Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,923.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $71,923.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00144786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,423.94 or 1.00142096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,454,561 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

