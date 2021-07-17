United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,347,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 264,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

