United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 3.5%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.43. 1,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFCS. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $275,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

