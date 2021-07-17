United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

