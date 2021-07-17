United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.35.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

X opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 39.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 257,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $50,722.40. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

