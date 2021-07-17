UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.70. 2,625,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,417. The company has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

