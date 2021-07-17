UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.