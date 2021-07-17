UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UNH stock opened at $419.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.98. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

