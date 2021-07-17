Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,810,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,455. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,098 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $1,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

