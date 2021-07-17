Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.10 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.20 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,036,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

