Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

