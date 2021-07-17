USDX Hits Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006223 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

