Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) vs. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Financial Survey

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.47 $10.80 million N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.49 -$23.98 million $0.71 57.30

Utah Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 25.29% 10.65% 9.78% Anika Therapeutics -20.83% -0.98% -0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Utah Medical Products and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Anika Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. It also offers joint preservation and restoration products comprising preserving joint technologies, such as partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and minimally invasive and bone sparing implants to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; soft tissue repair solutions used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons resulting from sports injuries, trauma, and disease; Tactoset, an HA-enhanced injectable bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures; and Hyalofast, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery. In addition, the company provides Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier for use after abdomino-pelvic surgeries; Hyalomatrix for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers; products for the treatment of ears, nose, and throat disorder; and ophthalmic products, including injectables, high molecular weight HA products used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, consisting of cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

