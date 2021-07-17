V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

