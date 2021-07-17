VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 424,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,143,375 shares.The stock last traded at $251.06 and had previously closed at $259.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,589,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after buying an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,680,000.

