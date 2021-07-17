Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

