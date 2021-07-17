Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

