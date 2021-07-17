Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

