Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,267 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

VCYT stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.