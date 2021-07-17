Veritable L.P. Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,349. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

