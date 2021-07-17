Veritable L.P. Has $471,000 Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Duke Realty stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.