Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,467 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Western Union by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 864,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Western Union by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 53,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in The Western Union by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 515,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

