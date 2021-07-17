Veritable L.P. Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 299,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $85.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.