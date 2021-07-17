Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $838,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,940 shares of company stock valued at $966,325. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

