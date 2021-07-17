Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $3,405,055.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,073,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

