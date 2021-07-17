Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

