Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price target on Victrex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.66.

VTXPF stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

