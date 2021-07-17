Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTXPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

