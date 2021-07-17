VIDY Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.03 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $17.03 million and $344,589.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.42 or 0.00799864 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

