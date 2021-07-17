Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VKIN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.34. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 231.79% and a negative return on equity of 4,896.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

