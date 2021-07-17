Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives $22.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VINP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VINP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 106,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,906. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $686.23 million and a PE ratio of 27.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

