Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $472.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Viomi Technology Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

