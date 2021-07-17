Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO)’s share price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81). Approximately 102,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.95).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.68. The company has a market capitalization of £119.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

