Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.89. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $18,604,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 918,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

