Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,451,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,053,000.

NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

