Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

OTCMKTS PACXU opened at $10.32 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.