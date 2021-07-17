Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 26,200 Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DAVIDsTEA were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEA. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in DAVIDsTEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTEA stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 3.17. DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

