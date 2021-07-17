Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $417,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BENE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

