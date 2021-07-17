Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.