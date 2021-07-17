Vortex Defi Reaches Market Cap of $34,797.12 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $34,797.12 and approximately $7,476.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

