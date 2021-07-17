VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $158,577.66 and $164.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

