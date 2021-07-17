Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
IGD stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
