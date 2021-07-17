Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.