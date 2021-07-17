Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,456,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000.

IPVIU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

